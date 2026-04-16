Pakistan’s army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir met Iran’s parliament speaker in Tehran on Thursday, Iranian state media reported.
Munir, who arrived in Iran on Wednesday, held talks with parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the report said.
The visit comes as Pakistan steps up efforts to prevent a renewal of the conflict. Islamabad hosted the first round of peace talks between the parties last weekend.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday called for stronger efforts in the cultural sphere, saying creative methods should be used to present the war effectively.
“With the use of diverse and creative methods, effective narratives must be produced,” Pezeshkian said, adding that efforts to shape narratives should be strengthened.
During a visit to the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Pezeshkian said explaining developments and outcomes had gained added importance and that Iran’s achievements in the war should be properly reflected through effective storytelling.
He also praised officials across the country and said powers that portray themselves as strong had faced the Iran but were forced to retreat due to resistance.
An analyst on Iran’s state television described the current ceasefire as a temporary “military silence” and said the region is in what he called an “existential war.”
The commentator said that even if the conflict shifts toward silence or negotiations, such a pause would be short-lived and eventually broken, as the outcome cannot be decided through talks alone.
He described the situation as a matter of “life and death,” adding that whichever side emerges stronger would eliminate the other or take control of the region.
The analyst said Iran’s conditions for negotiations, including the full lifting of sanctions and the withdrawal of US forces from the region, show that the broader confrontation remains unchanged.
He added that the outcome would be determined by resilience rather than negotiations.
Separately, a senior military adviser to Iran’s supreme leader has also described the ceasefire as a “military silence” rather than a formal truce.
Iran has halted exports of all petrochemical products until further notice to prevent shortages of raw materials and stabilize the domestic market, state-linked media reported.
A letter issued by a senior official at the National Petrochemical Company instructed producers to stop exports and redirect supply to domestic industries.
The directive said the move aims to support downstream industries and consumers following damage caused by recent attacks and to ensure adequate supply in the domestic market, the report said.
Freelancers and small business owners say their incomes have collapsed and daily operations have halted during Iran’s prolonged internet shutdown, which NetBlocks said has caused $1.8 billion in losses over 48 days.
“I work as a freelance web developer and my income has dropped to zero because of the internet outage. I am selling my belongings to cover debts,” a citizen wrote in a message to Iran International.
Another said: “As a student and computer technician, I am stuck in uncertainty. Online classes are heavily disrupted, and I cannot even access the internet to complete projects. My workplace has no customers.”
NetBlocks said on Thursday the disruption had lasted 1,128 hours, describing the shutdown as unprecedented in scale for a country with deep reliance on global connectivity. The group added that its estimate, based on its COST methodology, also reflects wider social and human rights impacts.
Digital economy grinds to a halt
The outage has hit Iran’s digital sector, which had absorbed part of the country’s unemployment pressure over the past decade. Online businesses have lost access to customers, payment systems, and essential tools tied to the global internet.
The Rokna news website said on Wednesday the disruption amounted to a shutdown of the digital economy, noting that the cut to international internet access dealt a direct blow to online businesses.
Hundreds of small digital enterprises have been unable to maintain sales, customer communication, or after-sales services. Layoffs have spread across technology firms and media organizations, affecting employees whose work depends on stable connectivity, the outlet added.
Journalists and media workers have also faced income losses and job cuts as communication channels narrowed and publishing operations slowed, according to the report.
Workers face mounting financial strain
“I managed to connect briefly using expensive VPNs, but I have lost my job due to the internet disruption. I have loans to repay and rent to cover, and many others are in the same situation,” another citizen told Iran International.
Accounts from across the country point to a broader slowdown. “Prices have increased several times over. Many people have lost their jobs. At least 50 percent of shops are closed,” one resident said, adding that only essential services such as repair shops and small markets remain partially active.
Delays in salary payments have become more common in some businesses, increasing pressure on workers already affected by rising prices. Inflation has further reduced real wages, leaving even those still employed struggling to cover basic living costs.
Professional networks also reflect the downturn. Users on LinkedIn have publicly said they are seeking new job opportunities, indicating a rise in job seekers among skilled and experienced workers.
Experts warn of lasting damage
Economic journalist Arezoo Karimi said the losses extend beyond immediate income declines, warning of wider consequences for employment and growth.
“This means zero income for businesses that depend on international connectivity. It leads to layoffs and rising unemployment,” Karimi said, adding that daily losses run into tens of millions of dollars.
Karimi said the broader economic impact could reach several times the direct losses, pointing to reduced production and slower economic growth. Inflation, already elevated, is likely to worsen if disruptions continue.
“Businesses are not only losing income, they are losing their position in international markets and online visibility. These are damages that cannot easily be reversed,” Karimi added.
With limited access to global markets and tools, many digital workers now face a choice between prolonged uncertainty and leaving the country.
The outage has exposed the dependence of Iran’s digital economy on stable international connectivity, with weeks of disruption enough to dismantle businesses built over years.
Iran has no hopes pinned on negotiations with the United States and does not trust the other side despite entering talks in good faith, an Iranian lawmaker said on Thursday.
Vahid Ahmadi, a member of parliament’s national security commission, said it was now up to the United States to decide whether it was willing to accept Iran’s demands.
The MP said if Washington did not respond positively, Iran would have no hesitation about continuing the war.
“It is now up to the United States to decide whether it can accept Iran’s demands. If it does not, the Islamic Republic will have no hesitation in continuing its course and the war,” he said.