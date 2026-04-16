US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Thursday the United States would maintain its blockade on Iran “for as long as it takes,” warning Tehran its energy sector and military assets remain under close watch.

Speaking at a Pentagon briefing, Hegseth said Iran was “digging out of bombed out and devastated facilities” and trying to recover remaining missile launchers.

“You are digging out your remaining launchers and missiles with no ability to replace them,” he said. “You can dig out for now, but you can’t reconstitute.”

Hegseth said US forces were tracking Iranian movements and could strike key infrastructure if ordered.

“We are locked and loaded on your critical dual use infrastructure, on your remaining power generation and on your energy industry,” he said.

He added the blockade was already restricting Iran’s energy flows.

“Your energy is not moving and will not move,” Hegseth said, adding the US Navy controls traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

The United States is enforcing the blockade with less than 10% of its naval power, he said, adding that Iran effectively has no operational naval presence in the area.

Hegseth said Washington would prefer a diplomatic outcome but warned of escalation if talks fail.

“We’d rather not have to do it, but we’re ready to go at the command of our president and at the push of a button,” he said.

“For as long as it takes, we will maintain this blockade,” he added.

He said the United States could escalate to strikes on infrastructure, including power and energy facilities, if Iran “chooses poorly,” while also increasing economic pressure.

“The War Department will ensure that Iran never has a nuclear weapon,” Hegseth said.