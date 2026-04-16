The US blockade on Iran applies to all vessels heading to or from Iranian ports, regardless of nationality, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force General Dan Caine said on Thursday.
“Let me be clear, this blockade applies to all ships, regardless of nationality, heading into or from Iranian ports,” Caine said at a Pentagon briefing.
He said the action targets Iran’s ports and coastline rather than the Strait of Hormuz itself, with enforcement taking place in Iran’s territorial waters and in international waters.
“The US action is a blockade of Iran’s ports and coastline, not a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.
Caine said US forces would also pursue vessels beyond the region if they support Iran.
“The joint force … will actively pursue any Iranian flagged vessel or any vessel attempting to provide material support to Iran,” he said.
This includes so-called “dark fleet” vessels used to move Iranian oil outside international rules, he added.
More than 10,000 US personnel, over a dozen ships and dozens of aircraft are involved in the operation, Caine said.