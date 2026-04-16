It is not in the interest of the United States for Russia to emerge as the winner of the Iran war, German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said on Thursday.

“It’s not in our interest and it cannot be in the interest of the United States,” Klingbeil said in a joint statement with the finance ministers of Ukraine and Norway on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund spring meetings.

He added that Russia’s economy is growing due to the Middle East conflict and is benefiting from the energy situation.