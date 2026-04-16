Canada has called on all sides in the Iran conflict to continue negotiations toward a durable settlement while also condemning Tehran’s repression of protesters and political dissent.
“The Government of Canada urges all parties to continue negotiations for a durable end to the conflict," Ottawa said.In a response to Iran International's Mahsa Mortazavi.
"We thank Pakistan and all other parties for their work to facilitate recent negotiations and a ceasefire, and we support ongoing efforts."
Canada also stressed the importance of protecting international navigation rights in the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waterways.
Ottawa also reiterated its criticism of Iran’s human rights record, condemning the use of the death penalty, violence against protesters and arbitrary arrests.
“We stand in solidarity with the Iranian people, whose voices must be heard, as they demand for their rights to be respected,” the statement said.