US could need six months to reach Iran deal - Bloomberg
Some GCC and European officials believe it could take about six months for the United States to reach a deal with Iran, Bloomberg News reported.
According to the report, officials say negotiations are likely to be complex and prolonged even if current diplomatic efforts continue to move forward.
The assessment comes as Washington and Tehran explore ways to extend a fragile ceasefire and revive talks aimed at ending the conflict and addressing Iran’s nuclear program.