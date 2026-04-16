Germany ready to secure Hormuz routes after conflict ends, Merz says
Germany is in principle ready to help secure transit routes through the Strait of Hormuz after hostilities end, provided there is a mandate—preferably from the United Nations—and approval from the German parliament, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said.
“We are still a long way from all of that,” Merz told reporters a day before talks in Paris that he said would also address whether US armed forces could participate in a potential mission.