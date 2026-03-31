US deploys third aircraft carrier to Middle East - WSJ
The United States is sending a third aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East, with the USS George H.W. Bush set to join the USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Gerald R. Ford already operating in the region, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday citing US officials.
The deployment could leave three US aircraft carriers stationed in the area for the foreseeable future, marking a significant expansion of Washington’s naval presence, the report said.