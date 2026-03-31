He said Iran has not put forward any counterproposals or conditions of its own. He added that no decision has been made regarding potential negotiations.

Araghchi said what is currently taking place is not negotiations but the exchange of messages, either directly or through regional intermediaries.

He added that he continues to receive direct messages from US envoy Steve Witkoff but stressed that this “does not mean negotiations.”

Araghchi said the message exchanges are being conducted within a defined framework under government oversight and supervised by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

He noted that communications are being handled through the Foreign Ministry, with additional contacts taking place between security bodies.