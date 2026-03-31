Iranian-American journalist and women’s rights activist Masih Alinejad was awarded the first-ever European Paulskirche (St. Paul's Church) Prize for Democracy in Frankfurt on Tuesday.

The prize, established by the city of Frankfurt, honors individuals who have made significant contributions to democracy and human rights. It commemorates St. Paul's Church, regarded as the cradle of German democracy, where the country’s first elected parliament convened in 1848.

In an interview with German broadcaster Tagesschau, Alinejad said it was better “to live with dignity and to have a mission,” adding: “I love democracy.”