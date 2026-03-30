Iran’s adversaries must pledge not to strike the country again and recognize all of its international rights, Iran first vice president said on Monday.

“They must say, ‘We will no longer attack Iran and we recognize all of Iran’s international rights,’” Mohammad Reza Aref added.

He said the adversaries were seeking talks over the Strait of Hormuz and that it remained unclear whether they were ready to make such commitments.

The first vice president also said Iran’s armed forces were among the most powerful in the world.