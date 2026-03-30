Iran’s judiciary said on Monday it had revoked the residency permits of 1,200 citizens of the United Arab Emirates living in Iran and ordered them to leave within a week.

In a statement, the judiciary said the move required the affected individuals to exit the country within seven days.

The decision comes amid a widening regional conflict that began with joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February, after which Tehran launched missile and drone attacks on targets across the region, including the UAE.

The move also follows reports that Emirati authorities had canceled residency visas of Iranian nationals, leaving some stranded abroad.