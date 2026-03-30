Mohammad Reza Mohseni-Sani said a bill to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) could be approved soon if conditions allow, including in a virtual or formal parliamentary session.

Mohseni-Sani, a member of parliament’s national security commission, said the proposal was likely to pass with strong support among lawmakers.

The NPT is a global agreement aimed at preventing the spread of nuclear weapons, promoting peaceful use of nuclear energy and advancing nuclear disarmament. Iran is a signatory to the treaty.