Majid Ebnolreza, Iran’s acting defense minister, said Iran would continue its response against aggressors, in a phone call with Turkey’s defense minister, state media reported on Monday.

Ebnolreza said Iran would pursue “full punishment” of attackers and work to ensure deterrence and prevent further conflict.

He said Iran had agreed to talks despite distrust of the US, in an effort to ease tensions in the region, but said recent military action by the American and Israeli sides left it with no option but to defend itself.

Turkey’s defense minister said the attack on Iran was a serious violation of international law and offered condolences over the deaths of senior Iranian leaders and military officials, the report said.