Islamic Revolutionary Guards confirmed on Monday that naval commander Alireza Tangsiri had been killed, days after Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz said he had been killed in an Israeli strike in Bandar Abbas.

In a statement, the IRGC said Tangsiri was injured while organizing forces and strengthening defenses along Iran’s coasts and islands and later died from the severity of his injuries.

The IRGC praised Tangsiri’s decades of service and said its naval forces would continue operations despite his death.

Katz said on Thursday that the strike was a “message” to Iran’s Guards, adding: “The IDF will hunt you down and eliminate you one by one.”