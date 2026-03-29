Kuwait’s defense ministry said on Sunday that 10 members of the armed forces were wounded after a military camp was hit by ballistic missiles and drones detected in the country’s airspace over the past 24 hours.

“One of the armed forces camps was targeted by a number of them, resulting in the injury of 10 personnel, who are receiving necessary treatment, in addition to material damage at the site,” the ministry’s spokesperson said in a statement.

The ministry said it had detected 14 hostile ballistic missiles and 12 drones during the period.

It added that warehouses belonging to a private logistics company were also hit, causing material damage but no casualties.