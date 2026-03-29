Pakistan hosted talks with Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia on Sunday as part of efforts to end the Iran war, with initial discussions focused on proposals to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to shipping, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The countries discussed proposals tied to maritime traffic and restoring flows through the strategic waterway, the report said citing five sources familiar with the matter.

The report cited a source from Pakistan as saying proposals, including from Egypt, had been forwarded to ⁠the White House by Pakistan before Sunday's meeting and they included Suez ‌Canal-style fee structures.

Turkey, Egypt ​and Saudi Arabia could form a consortium to manage oil flows through the waterway, and had asked Pakistan to participate, the report added citing two other Pakistani sources.

The proposal for a management consortium had been discussed with the US and Iran, the report said, citing the sources. It added, citing the first Pakistani source, that army chief Asim Munir had been in regular contact with US Vice President JD Vance.

The report cited a Turkish diplomatic source as saying that Ankara’s priority was securing a ceasefire.

“Ensuring the safe passage of ships could serve as an important confidence-building measure in this regard,” the source said, according to the report.