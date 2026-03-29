Qatar condemned an attack targeting the residence of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani in Iraq’s Duhok governorate, the foreign ministry said on Sunday.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates the State of Qatar's firm stance against violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of their motives or justifications,” the ministry said.

“The Ministry affirms the State of Qatar's categorical rejection of all acts that threaten security and stability in the brotherly Republic of Iraq,” it added.