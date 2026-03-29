The American University of Beirut said it would move to remote learning for two days following threats by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to target American universities in the region.

“At this time, we have no evidence of direct threats against our university, its campuses or medical centres. At the same time, out of an abundance of caution, we will operate fully online on Monday and Tuesday, with the exception of essential personnel,” AUB President Fadlo Khouri said in a statement.

Earlier on Sunday, the IRGC threatened to target American universities in the Middle East after saying US-Israeli strikes had destroyed two Iranian universities.