Iran’s ambassador to Iraq delivered a personal message from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei to the head of Iraq’s Supreme Islamic Council in Baghdad, Iranian media reported on Sunday.
The ambassador, Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadegh, met Sheikh Hammam Hamoudi and handed over the message during the meeting, the report said.
The report said the ambassador “appreciated the sincere positions and prominent role of Sheikh Hammam Hamoudi” and praised “the courageous and explicit stance of Najaf’s senior religious authority regarding the US-Israeli aggression.”
It added that he also praised “the remarkable solidarity of the Iraqi people with the Islamic Republic, including financial aid campaigns and supportive marches that had a profound impact on the people of Iran.”