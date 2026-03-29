An Iranian lawmaker warned that Israel would face a strong response for strikes on Iran’s power and industrial infrastructure, and said any company in the region with US ownership would be considered a “legitimate target.”

Mostafa Taheri, a member of parliament’s industries and mines committee, said damage to the Mobarakeh Steel Complex and the Khuzestan Steel Company sites was reparable.

Khuzestan Steel Company said its production lines have been shut down following attacks on Friday.