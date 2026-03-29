Air defenses were activated across several Persian Gulf states as Iran launched a new wave of drone and missile attacks, according to official statements and local reports.

Kuwait’s defense ministry said its air defenses were confronting incoming threats, while the National Guard reported shooting down four drones.

The United Arab Emirates said its systems were intercepting missile and drone attacks, and authorities in Dubai said loud sounds heard in the city were caused by air defense activity.

Israel’s military said it had detected a missile launch from Iran, while sirens were activated in Bahrain. Residents also reported hearing explosions in Dubai.