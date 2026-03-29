Reports from citizens and local media indicate explosions and fighter jet activity across several Iranian provinces late Saturday into early Sunday.

In Tehran Province, explosions were reported in areas including Evin, Saadat Abad, District 15, Masoudieh, Nobonyad, Andisheh and Qaleh Hasan Khan, with some areas also experiencing power outages. Images circulated from locations such as Sohrevardi Shomali, Parchin, Khojir and near the state broadcaster building.

In Alborz Province, residents reported blasts in Golshahr, Gohardasht, Fardis, Mehrshahr and Mehr Villa Phase 4 in Karaj.

In Hormozgan Province, explosions were reported in Bandar Abbas and Bandar Pol, with the port pier in Bandar Pol said to have been hit. Missile activity was also reported near villages between Divan and Moghuyeh in Bandar Lengeh.

Explosions were also reported in Isfahan near the 14th Imam Hossein Division, while in Khuzestan Province a water reservoir in Haftkel was reportedly targeted.

Fighter jet flights and explosions were also reported in locations including Hashtrud in East Azerbaijan, Marvdasht in Fars, Khalkhal in Ardabil, and the cities of Tabriz, Shiraz, Bushehr and Ahvaz.