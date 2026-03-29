Israel’s foreign ministry mocked Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in a social media post marking a month since his death, pointing out that he has yet to be buried.

In a Persian-language post on X, the ministry wrote: “There were negotiations, there was war, you were killed, and you still haven’t been buried,” alongside an image of Khamenei.

Khamenei was killed on February 28, and four weeks later he has not yet been laid to rest.