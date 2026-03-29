UAE adviser calls for reparations, guarantees over Iran attacks
A senior UAE official said any political solution to Iranian attacks on Persian Gulf states must include reparations and guarantees against future aggression.
Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, said a deal should enshrine non-aggression principles and require Iran to compensate for strikes on civilian infrastructure and populations.
He added that Iran had misled its neighbors before the war about its intentions and now posed a primary threat to Persian Gulf security.