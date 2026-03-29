Iran war has disrupted global helium supplies, raising concerns for semiconductor manufacturing and healthcare systems that rely on the gas, the Financial Times reported,

The FT said output has fallen as Iranian strikes and tensions around the Strait of Hormuz have curtailed exports from the Persian Gulf, a key source of helium, which is used in chipmaking and MRI scanners.

According to the report, Air Liquide warned customers it may not be able to fulfil orders, while industry figures said supply chains were tightening and prices had surged, with some contracts nearly tripling compared with pre-war levels.

The report added that Qatar, which accounts for roughly a third of global helium production, has seen output hit by the conflict, while buyers in Asia and elsewhere are scrambling to secure alternative supplies.

Analysts and industry experts told the FT that prolonged disruption could begin to affect chip production and force some medical systems to shut down, although critical sectors are likely to be prioritized for deliveries.