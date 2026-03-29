Two India-bound LPG tankers carrying about 94,000 metric tons of cooking gas have safely passed through the Strait of Hormuz and are heading to India, the government said on Sunday.

India’s petroleum ministry said BW Tyr and BW Elm are due to arrive in Mumbai on March 31 and New Mangalore on April 1. The ministry added that port operations across India remain normal.

The shipments come despite severe disruption to traffic through the waterway.

Four LPG tankers have already completed the crossing, while three more are still in the western section of the strait, LSEG ship tracking data showed on Friday.

India said 18 Indian-flagged vessels with 485 Indian seafarers remain in the western Persian Gulf region.