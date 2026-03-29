Iran, Pakistan foreign ministers hold phone call
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone call with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, according to official reports.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone call with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, according to official reports.
An Iranian lawmaker warned that Israel would face a strong response for strikes on Iran’s power and industrial infrastructure, and said any company in the region with US ownership would be considered a “legitimate target.”
Mostafa Taheri, a member of parliament’s industries and mines committee, said damage to the Mobarakeh Steel Complex and the Khuzestan Steel Company sites was reparable.
Khuzestan Steel Company said its production lines have been shut down following attacks on Friday.
Israel’s military said it completed another wave of airstrikes on Saturday against mobile command centers and weapons production facilities in Tehran.
The military said Iranian authorities had shifted command operations into mobile units after many of their command centers were hit over the past month, and that several temporary command posts and the commanders inside them were targeted.
It added that ballistic missile production and storage sites, as well as air defense systems, were also struck.
Iranian media and local officials said attacks early on Sunday killed at least seven people and wounded nine others in southern and northern Iran.
Mehr news agency said a strike on a dock in Bandar Abbas killed five people and injured four.
In Gilan province, the deputy governor for political and security affairs said an attack on the village of Osmavandan in Shaft killed two people and wounded five others.
Israel’s foreign ministry mocked Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in a social media post marking a month since his death, pointing out that he has yet to be buried.
In a Persian-language post on X, the ministry wrote: “There were negotiations, there was war, you were killed, and you still haven’t been buried,” alongside an image of Khamenei.
Khamenei was killed on February 28, and four weeks later he has not yet been laid to rest.
Air defenses were activated across several Persian Gulf states as Iran launched a new wave of drone and missile attacks, according to official statements and local reports.
Kuwait’s defense ministry said its air defenses were confronting incoming threats, while the National Guard reported shooting down four drones.
The United Arab Emirates said its systems were intercepting missile and drone attacks, and authorities in Dubai said loud sounds heard in the city were caused by air defense activity.
Israel’s military said it had detected a missile launch from Iran, while sirens were activated in Bahrain. Residents also reported hearing explosions in Dubai.