Iran's Khuzestan Steel halts production after attacks
Khuzestan Steel Company of Iran said its production lines have been shut down following attacks on Friday.
Khuzestan Steel Company of Iran said its production lines have been shut down following attacks on Friday.
Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen said on Saturday they had launched an attack on Israel amid the Iran war.
The Houthis said they launched a barrage of missiles in response to continued strikes on Iran, Lebanon, Iraq, and the Palestinian territories.
They added their operations would continue until "aggression" across multiple fronts ends.
The announcement marks the group’s formal entry into the conflict, raising concerns about a broader regional escalation involving Iran-aligned forces.
Israel’s military earlier said it was working to intercept a missile fired from Yemen.
Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen said on Saturday they had launched an attack on Israel amid the Iran war.
The Houthis said they launched a barrage of missiles in response to continued strikes on Iran, Lebanon, Iraq, and the Palestinian territories.
They added their operations would continue until "aggression" across multiple fronts ends.
The announcement marks the group’s formal entry into the conflict, raising concerns about a broader regional escalation involving Iran-aligned forces.
Israel’s military earlier said it was working to intercept a missile fired from Yemen.
More than 50 Israeli warplanes struck weapons production sites and facilities tied to Iran’s nuclear program in three areas of Iran on Friday, the Israeli military said on Saturday.
The strikes, carried out with intelligence guidance, included sites in Arak and Yazd and unfolded in three waves over several hours, the Israel Defense Forces said.
Among the targets were a military industry site used to make different weapons, a Defense Ministry site used to develop advanced explosive devices, and a facility producing components for ballistic missiles and anti-aircraft missiles, it said.
The military said the attacks were carried out alongside a strike on the heavy water facility in Arak, which it described as a key part of plutonium production for nuclear weapons, and on a plant in Yazd used to make explosive materials needed in uranium enrichment.
A lawmaker said a fast-tracked bill proposing Iran’s exit from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and a shift in nuclear policy has been submitted to parliament’s legislative body.
The proposal includes three measures: withdrawal from the NPT, repeal of a law governing Iran’s commitments under the nuclear deal, and support for a new international pact with aligned countries on developing peaceful nuclear technology, Malek Shariati said Saturday.
The remarks come as parliament has not convened since the start of joint Israeli and US strikes on Iran, with no clarity on when sessions will resume.
Strikes on fuel storage facilities violate international humanitarian law and environmental obligations, Iran’s UN ambassador Saeid Iravani said in a letter to the UN secretary-general and Security Council president on Saturday.
He described the strikes on fuel tanks as deliberate and said they had damaged parts of Iran’s oil and gas infrastructure, and energy network.
“These actions have not only led to the destruction of parts of Iran’s oil and gas infrastructure and damage to its energy network, but have also resulted in catastrophic humanitarian and environmental consequences,” he said.