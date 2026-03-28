A lawmaker said a fast-tracked bill proposing Iran’s exit from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and a shift in nuclear policy has been submitted to parliament’s legislative body.

The proposal includes three measures: withdrawal from the NPT, repeal of a law governing Iran’s commitments under the nuclear deal, and support for a new international pact with aligned countries on developing peaceful nuclear technology, Malek Shariati said Saturday.

The remarks come as parliament has not convened since the start of joint Israeli and US strikes on Iran, with no clarity on when sessions will resume.