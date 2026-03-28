Strikes on fuel storage facilities violate international humanitarian law and environmental obligations, Iran’s UN ambassador Saeid Iravani said in a letter to the UN secretary-general and Security Council president on Saturday.

He described the strikes on fuel tanks as deliberate and said they had damaged parts of Iran’s oil and gas infrastructure, and energy network.

“These actions have not only led to the destruction of parts of Iran’s oil and gas infrastructure and damage to its energy network, but have also resulted in catastrophic humanitarian and environmental consequences,” he said.