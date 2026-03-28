More than 50 Israeli warplanes struck weapons production sites and facilities tied to Iran’s nuclear program in three areas of Iran on Friday, the Israeli military said on Saturday.

The strikes, carried out with intelligence guidance, included sites in Arak and Yazd and unfolded in three waves over several hours, the Israel Defense Forces said.

Among the targets were a military industry site used to make different weapons, a Defense Ministry site used to develop advanced explosive devices, and a facility producing components for ballistic missiles and anti-aircraft missiles, it said.

The military said the attacks were carried out alongside a strike on the heavy water facility in Arak, which it described as a key part of plutonium production for nuclear weapons, and on a plant in Yazd used to make explosive materials needed in uranium enrichment.