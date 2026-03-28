Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen said on Saturday they had launched an attack on Israel amid the Iran war.

The Houthis said they launched a barrage of missiles in response to continued strikes on Iran, Lebanon, Iraq, and the Palestinian territories.

They added their operations would continue until "aggression" across multiple fronts ends.

The announcement marks the group’s formal entry into the conflict, raising concerns about a broader regional escalation involving Iran-aligned forces.

Israel’s military earlier said it was working to intercept a missile fired from Yemen.