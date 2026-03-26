US War Secretary Pete Hegseth said Washington is open to reaching a deal with Iran but signaled that military operations will continue while diplomacy unfolds.

“We pray for a deal, and we welcome a deal,” Hegseth said, adding that President Donald Trump was the “ultimate deal maker” who could make it happen.

“But in the meantime, as I said yesterday, the Department of War will continue negotiating with bombers,” he said.

Hegseth asserted that US operations are ahead of schedule, saying more than 10,000 targets have been destroyed and over 150 naval vessels sunk.