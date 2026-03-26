US envoy Steve Witkoff said Washington has presented Tehran with a 15-point framework intended to form the basis of a potential peace agreement.

“I can report to you today that we have, along with your foreign policy team, presented a 15-point action list that forms the framework for a peace deal,” Witkoff said during a televised Cabinet meeting.

He said the proposal had been circulated through the Pakistani government, which is acting as a mediator, and had prompted what he described as “strong and positive messaging and talks.”

Witkoff added that the discussions remain sensitive and that the administration intends to keep the details confidential rather than negotiate publicly.

“We have delivered that message, sir, along with the 15 points for peace,” he said. “Finally, we have told Iran one last thing: don’t miscalculate again.”