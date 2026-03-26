President Donald Trump said Tehran is admitting it has been “decisively defeated” and is now “begging to make a deal,” as the United States continues its military campaign against Iran.

Speaking about the war in a televised Cabinet meeting on Thursday, Trump said Iran now has a chance to “chart a new future,” but accused the country’s leadership of seeking regional dominance.

“They’re sick and want to take over the Middle East,” he said.

The president added that US operations are progressing faster than expected and signaled that Washington will continue its current strategy. “We’re ahead of schedule,” Trump said, adding that the United States will keep doing “what it’s been doing.”