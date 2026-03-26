Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates want the Iran war to end but are wary of a quick deal that could leave the region less stable, officials and analysts told the Washington Post.

Officials said Persian Gulf states favour maintaining pressure on Tehran and would support an intensified campaign if Iran does not agree to limits on its missile, drone and nuclear programmes.

“They want a humble Iran,” a senior European official said, while another official said the aim was to shape conditions for a more stable post-war balance.

The report said Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain broadly support the Saudi and Emirati position, while Oman remains opposed to the war and continues to advocate for Iran.