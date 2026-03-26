Iran official says diplomacy with US ongoing but no realistic talks plan yet - Reuters
Iran said diplomacy has not stopped but there is still no realistic plan for negotiations with the United States, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Thursday.
“Diplomacy has not stopped, and if realism prevails in Washington, a path forward may still be found,” the official said.
The official said Turkey and Pakistan are trying to help establish common ground between the two sides, but “there is still no arrangement for negotiations” and no plan for talks appears viable at this stage.
He added that Iran had reviewed a US proposal conveyed via Pakistan and found it “one-sided and unfair,” saying it “lacks the minimum requirements for success” and serves only US and Israeli interests.
Separately, IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency reported that Iran had formally sent its response to a 15-point US proposal via intermediaries and was awaiting a reply.
Iran has sent its response to a 15-point US proposal via intermediaries and is awaiting a reply, IRGC-affiliated Tasnim reported on Thursday, citing a source.
The source said Tehran’s response reiterated conditions including an end to attacks, guarantees against future conflict, compensation for war damages and a halt to fighting across all fronts involving allied groups.
It added that Iran also insisted on recognition of its authority over the Strait of Hormuz and guarantees that any commitments would be implemented.
The source described US calls for negotiations as a “deception,” saying Washington was using diplomacy to buy time and shape global perceptions.
Israel continues striking targets in Iran “with full force,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday, referring to Israel’s killing of Alireza Tangsiri, the naval commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards.
In a brief video message, Netanyahu described Tangsiri as responsible for efforts to close the Strait of Hormuz and called the killing another example of cooperation between Israel and the United States in pursuit of shared war objectives.
“We are continuing to strike, with full force, targets of the Iranian terror regime,” the Israeli premier said. “Last night, we eliminated the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ navy. This individual has a great deal of blood on his hands, and he was also responsible for leading the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.”