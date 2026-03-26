US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iran’s leadership remains dangerous even as the country faces what he described as its weakest moment.

“The people that run this country are radical Shia clerics. These are religious fanatics,” Rubio said, warning that Tehran’s current actions demonstrate the risks posed by the Islamic Republic.

“Look what they are doing now at their weakest point. This is the weakest Iran has ever been,” he said. “They’re attacking embassies. They’re attacking hotels.”

Rubio said the situation highlights why the United States considers Iran obtaining nuclear weapons “an unacceptable risk for the world.”