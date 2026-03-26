Iran has sent its response to a 15-point US proposal via intermediaries and is awaiting a reply, IRGC-affiliated Tasnim reported on Thursday, citing a source.

The source said Tehran’s response reiterated conditions including an end to attacks, guarantees against future conflict, compensation for war damages and a halt to fighting across all fronts involving allied groups.

It added that Iran also insisted on recognition of its authority over the Strait of Hormuz and guarantees that any commitments would be implemented.

The source described US calls for negotiations as a “deception,” saying Washington was using diplomacy to buy time and shape global perceptions.