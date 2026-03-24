Bahrain says UAE soldier killed, others wounded in Iran attacks
Bahrain’s defense force said a member of the United Arab Emirates armed forces was killed while operating alongside Bahraini troops responding to Iranian attacks.
In a statement, Bahrain said several Bahraini and UAE personnel were also wounded during the operations, adding most injuries were minor to moderate and many have been treated and released.
It said the incident occurred as forces responded to missile and drone attacks targeting Bahrain since Feb. 28.