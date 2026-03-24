In history, authoritarian systems usually fall twice: first psychologically, when fear breaks; then politically, when the men with guns hesitate. Iran’s recent shocks look less like a single crisis than a classic collapse sequence unfolding at speed.
The decisive moment in a regime’s collapse is often not the formal end, but the tipping point before it: the moment when the state’s aura of inevitability breaks.
Borders may still be guarded, television may still broadcast, officials may still issue decrees. But something more important has changed. The system no longer functions with confidence.
That pattern runs through modern history. Regimes die when authority thins out, and the forces meant to preserve the system begin to hesitate, fracture, defect or simply wait.
In Russia in 1917, the monarchy’s fate was sealed not only by crowds in the streets but by the refusal of troops and Cossacks to suppress them.
In Iran in 1979, the Shah’s regime effectively ended when the armed forces declared neutrality.
In Romania in 1989, Nicolae Ceaușescu’s fall accelerated when the army switched sides.
In East Germany, the Berlin Wall lost its political meaning the moment the border opening made it unenforceable.
In each case, the end came after something deeper had already broken: the state’s confidence in its own ability to command obedience.
The sequence before collapse
This is why a tipping point is best understood not as a date but as a sequence.
First comes long erosion: economic decline, loss of legitimacy, social anger, distrust inside the ruling camp.
Then comes a catalytic shock: a massacre, a fraudulent election, military defeat, a failed coup, or the death of the ruler around whom the system had been built.
Then comes the most important stage and the hardest to measure: the failed restoration of authority.
The regime still projects continuity, but no longer convincingly. It can still threaten, still punish, still broadcast. But it no longer reassures. Its command no longer feels unquestioned.
Only after that comes the formal end.
Iran’s compressed crisis
Iran’s recent trajectory fits that sequence with unusual force, appearing to compress into weeks the kinds of shocks that in other systems were spread over months or even years.
The country entered 2026 already weakened by deep economic distress and nationwide protest. Then came the January 8-9 crackdown.
More than 36,500 were killed, according to classified material Iran International reviewed. Other reporting and rights group assessments also describe the episode as mass killings on an extraordinary scale.
Mass killing can restore fear for a time. It can also destroy legitimacy more deeply and more permanently.
The next shock was even more consequential.
On 28 February, joint US-Israeli strikes killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, abruptly removing the central figure around whom the Islamic Republic had organized authority for decades.
That alone did not prove regime collapse. Systems can survive the loss of a leader if they can replace him quickly and credibly. But that is precisely where the next problem began.
The succession that followed looked less like a confident transfer of power than an emergency move under pressure.
Iran International reported that the IRGC pushed to install a successor outside normal legal procedures amid disarray in the chain of command and fears that people could return to the streets.
Mojtaba Khamenei’s elevation preserved the office, but did not clearly restore authority. A succession in such a system is meant to reassure the Islamic Republic’s core that command still exists and that the center is still holding.
Yet Mojtaba has remained unseen in any ordinary sense. His messages were still being issued only in writing or read by state television anchors over still images, with no direct public appearance or recorded voice.
In a system built around the symbolism and physical presence of supreme authority, that matters. A ruler who does not appear can hold a title, but cannot easily project command.
That, in turn, changes how the growing centrality of the Revolutionary Guards should be read. If the IRGC now appears to dominate more of the state, that does not necessarily mean the system is stronger. It may mean the opposite: that the wider governing structure has hollowed out and power has narrowed to its coercive core.
What can appear as consolidation may, in fact, be contraction.
The moment before the streets
This is also why the absence of a full-scale uprising does not necessarily mean the Islamic Republic has restored confidence.
In collapsing systems, people do not always move at the first sign of weakness. They wait until repression looks less certain, until command appears thinner, until they believe the next confrontation may end differently from the last.
The decisive moment often comes not when society becomes angriest, but when the security forces are no longer sure they can, should, or will do what they did before.
That memory matters in Iran. January showed what happens when the state still has a functioning command structure and is prepared to kill on a massive scale. But the present moment is not January.
The command structure has been hit. The top leadership has been decapitated. The succession has not visibly restored confidence. The war has intensified military, political, and fiscal strain.
Quiet streets, in such a moment, do not necessarily mean submission. They may mean waiting for the right threshold.
What history suggests
None of this means the Islamic Republic’s end is settled. Regimes can survive extraordinary shocks, especially when coercion remains lethal and opposition forces lack a unified organizational center inside the country.
But history suggests a useful distinction. A system is often most vulnerable when it has been reduced to force alone.
That is often the stage at which the outer signs of continuity become misleading. The offices still function. Orders are still issued. Missiles may still fly. But the wider architecture that gave those acts political meaning has begun to fail.
The question is no longer simply whether the Islamic Republic still exists on paper. It does.
The more important question is whether it still functions as a regime in the full sense: with authority that travels clearly, loyalty that holds under pressure, and institutions that do more than keep violence in motion.
History suggests that when those things begin to fail together, the tipping point is no longer far behind.
Iranian state media continued issuing warnings against the United States even after President Donald Trump said Monday that the two countries had held “constructive” talks—and that he was therefore postponing planned strikes on Iran’s power grid.
Exchanging threats—sometimes several times a day—has become the dominant mode of communication between Tehran and Washington.
The IRGC-linked Fars News Agency denied that any contact had taken place between the two sides, while a senior commander escalated the rhetoric live on Iran’s state broadcaster.
“We will hit you so hard that your dentures will be knocked out of your mouth.”
Major General Abdollahi of the IRGC’s Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters also vowed to deploy “a new secret weapon that will bring an end to the enemy’s operations.”
Over the past two days, following Trump’s threat to strike Iran’s power-generation infrastructure unless Tehran unconditionally opens the Strait of Hormuz, several Iranian commanders and officials have issued counter-threats.
The core message was captured in an IRGC statement quoted by Entekhab on March 23: “We will respond to any attack immediately and at the same level.”
Entekhab also cited an IRGC spokesperson elaborating on Tehran’s position: “They hit schools and hospitals, but we did not reciprocate. If they attack power plants, we will strike power plants in countries that host US bases.” That would include much of the Middle East.
In a March 22 post on X, Esmail Saghab Esfahani, Iran’s vice president for energy optimization and strategic management, responded to Trump’s ultimatum.
“The Strait of Hormuz game has put so much pressure on Trump that he has issued a 48-hour ultimatum—unaware that the next move, which is the destruction of the most important electricity and water infrastructure of the Zionist regime and the United States in the region, will put even more pressure on him,” he wrote.
Saghab Esfahani also suggested that residents of Israel and people in countries hosting Iran’s adversaries would be wise to store water and charge their phones during those 48 hours.
Nour News, an outlet close to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, responded with a mix of defiance and warning.
“Trump’s threat to destroy Iran’s electrical infrastructure is an explicit admission of a war crime and a sign of desperation,” it said.
In the hours before Trump’s deadline, a different narrative was circulating among many Iranian social-media users—particularly within opposition circles.
Rather than targeting infrastructure that ultimately serves the Iranian public, they urged the United States and Israel to focus on dismantling the security apparatus that underpins the state’s repressive machinery.
The tension was heightened further by an IRGC statement announcing what it described as a shift in Iran’s military doctrine—from a defensive posture to an offensive one.
As for ordinary Iranians, many appear increasingly anxious about how attacks on infrastructure might affect their already strained daily lives.
In Tehran—unlike in US markets—there has been no calm after Trump’s announcements. The drums of war are growing louder.
Ambiguous reports of contacts between US and Iranian officials may reflect a tactical effort to calm markets, shape global opinion and deepen uncertainty inside a state already gripped by paranoia, analysts and former US officials told Iran International.
President Donald Trump said Monday that recent exchanges with Iran had been “very, very good,” and announced a five-day postponement of threatened strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure.
He later said both sides wanted to “make a deal" and that Iran had agreed to "zero" enrichment of uranium.
Reuters quoted a senior Iranian official on Monday saying that US had requested a meeting with Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, but Tehran has yet to respond. Trump, however, said he was already speaking with "a top person" in Iran.
“They called, I didn’t call. They want to make a deal, and we are very willing to make a deal," he told reporters.
Tehran denied any talks had taken place. Markets nevertheless reacted sharply: US stocks surged while oil prices fell after Trump’s comments.
For Joel Rubin, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Obama administration, any apparent outreach should be viewed as one front in a broader conflict.
“There’s two wars underway,” Rubin told Iran International. “There’s the physical war … [and] it’s also fought on social media, I guess, influencing global opinion.”
Rubin said Trump’s move looked like “a tactical maneuver,” aimed in part at steadying jittery oil markets while buying time to build broader international backing.
“Trump’s move here with a little patience, the tactical maneuver is a very smart one if you want to try to build up more international backing for this effort, which quite frankly would be in our national security interests to do so,” Rubin told Iran International.
At the same time, Rubin cautioned against reading too much into reports of a US-Iran channel, especially when Tehran is publicly denying any engagement.
“Ever since the war began, [Iran] has basically said they don’t want to talk,” Rubin said. “But that doesn’t mean they aren’t talking.”
If messages are being passed, he said, they do not appear to be part of any formal negotiation.
“I think if there is any information sharing between the sides or through third parties, it is not very structured,” Rubin said. “I would say people need to view this as part of the dance because there will ultimately be some kind of endgame.”
Internal retaliation, external assassination
The very act of naming Ghalibaf as a potential interlocutor could itself carry serious consequences inside Iran’s power structure. In a system already shaken by precision strikes on senior figures — including Ali Larijani — publicly linking an official to backchannel contacts with Washington risks casting suspicion on his loyalty and exposing him to internal retaliation or even making him a target for external actors.
Behnam Ben Taleblu, senior director of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Iran program, said Ghalibaf’s name surfacing in these reports is not far-fetched.
“Ghalibaf is a deep state insider who the value he offers this regime is much more than his civilian title leads on,” Taleblu told Iran International.
Still, Taleblu warned that the picture remains deeply unclear.
“We are still very much in the fog of war,” he said. Even if some coordination is happening behind the scenes, he argued, it is far more likely to be about deconfliction than diplomacy.
“These conversations, if they’re true, are not about a deal,” Taleblu said. “Likely would it be about de-confliction and an off-ramp and how to phase in the ceasefire. It’s hard to see how folks could be talking about a deal right now rather than a way to end the conflict.”
Taleblu also said Trump’s temporary pause on energy strikes appeared aimed at preventing the war from spilling more decisively into the global economic arena.
“I think it’s absolutely a way to calm the markets,” he said. “The conflict is continuing. The regime continues to fire missiles and drones.”
In his view, the White House is trying to stop the war’s political and security rationale from sliding into a full-blown energy and economic crisis.
“The framing for the conflict is evolving very quickly from something that is political and security related to something that is about energy and economics,” Taleblu said.
'Tehran buying time'
Dr. Eric Mandel, founder of the Middle East Political Information Network, said the regime’s core strategy "is all about delaying and outweighing the Americans, not the Israelis."
Drawing on his experience around the 2015 nuclear deal debate, Mandel argued Tehran is using intermediaries to buy time and test Trump’s resolve.
“The Iranians are using the intermediaries, Turkey, Egypt, Oman, for this delay,” he told Iran International.
Mandel said Washington should be wary of mistaking tactical messaging for a genuine shift in the regime’s intentions.
“We cannot be fooled by this,” he said. “As long as the regime [is] there, the spots are the same, even if they try to paint them over.”
Taken together, the analysts said Monday’s mixed signals do not point to a clear diplomatic breakthrough. Instead, they reflect a fast-moving conflict in which military pressure, market shock, psychological warfare and backchannel messaging are all unfolding at once.
As Taleblu put it, this is a moment to see the conflict not as “a snapshot but as a video.”
Since Donald Trump threatened to target Iran’s power plants, anxiety has surged among Iranians at home and abroad, many warning that this directly targets people’s lives, not the government.
Inside Iran, fears of widespread blackouts have prompted many citizens to prepare for worst-case scenarios. In the past two days social media reports indicate that many have rushed to purchase home generators, batteries, radios, flashlights, water, food, medicine, and fuel in the past two days.
Users on X, many among whom use the hashtag #SpareIranPowerPlants warn that destroying power plants could trigger “the complete collapse of other vital infrastructures,” including water systems, sewage networks, the internet, and mobile communications, and could lead to food shortages and the breakdown of healthcare services.
“Striking power plants only helps the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) portray its savagery as legitimate and could be the biggest miscalculation of this war,” one user posted.
Trump postpones ultimatum
On Monday, as Trump’s 48-hour deadline to Tehran drew near, he wrote on Truth Social that he had ordered the Pentagon to halt “all military attacks” on Iran’s power plants and energy infrastructure for five days.
Trump said “very good and constructive talks” aimed at a “complete resolution of hostilities in the Middle East” had taken place over the past two days between Tehran and Washington and added that discussions would continue through the week.
According to Axios, officials from Turkey, Egypt, and Pakistan have been mediating and passing messages between Tehran and Washington in recent days.
In a phone interview with CNBC, Trump described the talks as “very intense” and said he remained hopeful for a “very significant outcome.”
Iran's foreign ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, rejected any talks with Washington over the past 24 days, saying that Tehran's position on the Strait of Hormuz and its conditions for ending the war have not changed.
Diverging interpretations
The five-day pause has temporarily eased tensions but deepened uncertainty over Washington’s intentions. In Iran, some interpreted the pause as a retreat.
Mohammad Hossein Khoshvaght, a former government official with close ties to the ruling establishment wrote: “As predicted, Trump backed down from the threat of attacking our power plants in the face of Iran's power and resolve, showing that he only understands the language of strength and submits to it!”
Some others described the move as deception or an attempt to stabilize global markets.
A pro-government user wrote: Trump's contradictory behaviors indicate that we are dealing with a clear pattern of ‘deception operations’.”
“Just a few days ago, he claimed there was no one in Iran to negotiate with, and now he's talking about delaying the attack and engaging in dialogue. This fluctuation is not a sign of Trump's strength, but rather an effort to reduce the pressures of war and manage global public opinion,” he added.
Yet others, particularly among the opposition, appear confused by what they see as inconsistencies in Trump’s positions.
“So, while Trump was holding ‘deep, precise, and constructive’ negotiations with the Islamic Republic, he set a 48-hour ultimatum to strike Iran's energy infrastructure, and when he felt he'd had a ‘very good and constructive’ negotiation, he extended the ultimatum by five days?” a user asked.
Responsibility and blame
Some among the opposition argue that the responsibility for the crisis lies with the Islamic Republic and the IRGC.
“We must firmly demand that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps accept Trump’s 48-hour ultimatum to reopen the Strait of Hormuz If we are truly concerned about ‘Iran’,” dissident academic Ali Sharifi-Zarchi posted on X.
From a legal perspective, UK-based human rights lawyer Mohammad Moghimi warned that destroying power grids would “jeopardize access to water, food, and medical care” and argued that attacking civilian infrastructure is “a clear violation of international law and a war crime.”
Exiled prince's position
Iran's exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi on Sunday called on Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu to avoid targeting civilian infrastructure while maintaining pressure on the Iranian government.
“Iran’s civilian infrastructure belongs to the Iranian people and to the future of a free Iran. The Islamic Republic’s infrastructure is the machinery of repression and terror used to keep that future from becoming reality,” he wrote on X, adding: “Iran must be protected. The regime must be dismantled.”
In a separate post, he added: “President Trump is right (about Peace Through Strength). This regime only understands strength… When Iran is free, the world will have lasting peace.”
Russia and China expressed concern on Monday over restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz and warned that further escalation could widen the conflict and disrupt global energy supplies.
Russia’s foreign ministry said on Monday it opposed any blockade of the waterway but added that the situation should be viewed within a broader global context, according to Interfax.
China urged all sides to halt military activity and return to negotiations, warning that continued confrontation risks destabilizing the region.
“Should hostilities continue to escalate and the situation deteriorate further, the entire region will be plunged into chaos,” foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said. “The use of force will only lead to a vicious cycle.”
Disruptions shake energy markets
Recent limits on shipping through the strait have disrupted energy flows and driven oil prices higher, highlighting the route’s role as a conduit for roughly one-fifth of global crude and liquefied natural gas.
The disruption follows rising tensions that have curtailed maritime traffic and raised concerns among energy-importing countries over prolonged supply constraints.
US President Donald Trump on Monday said he would postpone planned strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure after what he described as constructive talks with Tehran.
“Based on the tenor and tone of these in-depth, detailed, and constructive conversations, I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five-day period,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The remark follows his earlier 48-hour ultimatum warning Iran to reopen the strait or face military action targeting its energy sector.
This comes weeks after large-scale US and Israeli strikes on Iran began on February 28, killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, senior commanders and destroying military infrastructure.
Iran’s Defense Council said on Monday that passage through the strait would depend on coordination with Tehran for countries it described as non-belligerent.
“The only way to pass through the Strait of Hormuz for non-belligerent states is by coordinating passage with Iran,” the council said.
The statement warned that any attack on Iran’s energy infrastructure would draw a strong response and raised the possibility of mining maritime routes if Iranian territory were targeted.
Diplomatic push to keep waterway open
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said 22 countries were working together to ensure the strait remains open, reflecting growing international concern.
Earlier this month, China held discussions with Iran aimed at securing safe passage for oil and liquefied natural gas tankers through the Strait of Hormuz as the conflict intensified, according to three diplomatic sources talking to Reuters.
Several safe houses in Tehran were targeted in attacks early on Monday, according to reports received by Iran International, as security deployments intensified across the country.
The strikes hit locations in multiple parts of the capital, including Aghdasieh, Majidiyeh and Chizar. It was not immediately clear who had been staying at the sites at the time of the attacks.
The strikes came as eyewitness accounts described a growing security presence nationwide from late Sunday into early Monday, with Basij patrols and checkpoints reported in several cities.
In Tehran, security forces were seen stationed in Park-e Shahed, while witnesses reported the movement of vehicles marked as “Basij Patrol,” contributing to a heavy security atmosphere.
Checkpoints were also reported at the entrances to the industrial town of Arak and across the northern city of Rudsar, while in Sari, witnesses said IRGC forces and equipment had been repositioned within the city.