Iran’s armed forces will continue their current path until they achieves full victory, said the commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters.

Abdolrahim Mousavi Abdollahi added that the armed forces remained fully committed to defending the country under the leadership of the country’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

He also said the United States and its allies had failed in their aims and were now seeking a way out of the war.

“US President Donald Trump has come to understand the realities on the ground and become trapped in the quagmire of war after failing to achieve his objectives, and has turned to the leaders of some countries in a bid to exit the war,” Abdollahi said.