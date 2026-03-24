Iran has stopped natural gas exports to Turkey following an Israeli strike on the South Pars gas field, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Turkey sourced about 14% of its gas from Iran last year, the report said, adding Ankara continues to receive supplies from Russia and Azerbaijan and can draw on existing storage.

It was not clear how long the halt in Iranian supplies would last, Bloomberg said, noting the Turkish Energy Ministry declined to comment.

Israel struck the South Pars field on March 18, and Iran later launched retaliatory attacks on energy facilities in the Persian Gulf region.