A projectile that landed near Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant likely came from the north rather than the Persian Gulf, David Albright, a former UN nuclear inspector and founder of the Institute for Science and International Security, said on Thursday, citing satellite imagery.

High-resolution images taken on March 18 show an impact around 350 meters from the reactor, with a debris pattern suggesting an incoming projectile from the north, he said.

“This adds Iran to the suspect list, along with Israel and the United States, although an Iranian projectile would certainly have been inadvertent,” Albright said in a post on X.

He echoed calls by International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi to avoid strikes near nuclear facilities and urged that communication channels with Russia remain open to reduce risks.