Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations said in separate letters to the UN secretary-general and the Security Council president that Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates had allowed their territory to be used for attacks against Iran, state media reported on Thursday.

Amir Saeid Iravani said in the letters that any military bases or facilities used to launch or support armed attacks on Iran could be considered legitimate military targets under its right to self-defense. He added that Iran reserved the right to take necessary measures to prevent further casualties and damage.

Iravani also wrote that the UAE’s alleged role in allowing US attacks from its territory had given rise to international responsibility and required reparations, including compensation for all material and moral damage inflicted on Iran.