Exiled Queen Farah Pahlavi said on Thursday that this year’s Nowruz coincides with a “great awakening” to reclaim freedom and national dignity in Iran, following the state killings during recent unrest.

“This year’s Nowruz coincides with a great awakening to reclaim freedom and national pride… after the largest street killings by a regressive regime that took thousands of young Iranians from their families,” she said in a message on X.

Pahlavi expressed sympathy for families of those killed, saying she shares “the grief of the survivors” and wished them patience and peace.

She said she hopes Iranians can focus on rebuilding the country and restoring its standing, adding she wishes to see “a free and proud Iran” soon.