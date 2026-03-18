Video shows a massive strike on Northern Tehran
A video sent to Iran International showing a heavy attack on an area near Zafaraniyeh in Northern Tehran at dawn Wednesday, with thick white smoke visible.
A video sent to Iran International showing a heavy attack on an area near Zafaraniyeh in Northern Tehran at dawn Wednesday, with thick white smoke visible.
Iraq and Kurdish authorities have reached a deal to resume crude exports via Turkey’s Ceyhan port, easing concerns over Middle East supply disruptions and pushing oil prices lower on Wednesday, Reuters reported.
Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani said flows through Ceyhan were expected to restart soon, with initial exports of at least 100,000 barrels per day, although the ongoing Iran conflict continues to support prices by constraining regional supply.
Brent crude, which rose more than 3% in the previous session and held above $100 a barrel for four consecutive sessions, fell 67 cents to $102.75, while US West Texas Intermediate dropped $1.18 to $95.03.
Israel has dropped 10,000 munitions on thousands of targets, including more than 2,200 sites linked to the IRGC, Basij and internal security forces, according to detailed target lists and battle-damage reports seen by The Wall Street Journal.
The campaign, which began after the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, systematically chased security personnel from headquarters to sports stadiums and hideouts under bridges to disrupt regime control and show Iranians the enforcers are vulnerable.
Israel believes thousands have been killed or wounded. One of the deadliest strikes hit Azadi Stadium in Tehran, killing hundreds of Basij and IRGC members. "Mossad agents also phoned commanders by name, warning them to side with the people or share Khamenei’s fate," the report said.
A drone strike hit the US embassy in Baghdad early Wednesday, with an explosion reported in the area, according to security sources. The attack comes a day after multiple rocket and drone strikes targeted the embassy and a nearby US diplomatic facility.
Security sources said at least three explosive drones targeted a US diplomatic site near Baghdad International Airport, triggering C-RAM air defense systems.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday.
Rubio expressed condolences for those killed in Iran’s indiscriminate attacks on the UAE and reaffirmed America’s commitment to the Emirates’ security, State Department readout said.
The IRGC targeted Iran national team striker Sardar Azmoun after he posted images with UAE leaders Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, warning of prosecution and potential asset seizure.
Azmoun shared a photo of himself with the UAE rulers on Instagram, writing: “Meeting one of the most successful minds in the world was a pleasure and an honor.”
The IRGC Telegram post framed the visit as collaboration with Iran’s enemies and called for legal action against the player, saying Azmoon remained silent on US and Israeli attacks in the region.