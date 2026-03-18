Israel has dropped 10,000 munitions on thousands of targets, including more than 2,200 sites linked to the IRGC, Basij and internal security forces, according to detailed target lists and battle-damage reports seen by The Wall Street Journal.

The campaign, which began after the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, systematically chased security personnel from headquarters to sports stadiums and hideouts under bridges to disrupt regime control and show Iranians the enforcers are vulnerable.

Israel believes thousands have been killed or wounded. One of the deadliest strikes hit Azadi Stadium in Tehran, killing hundreds of Basij and IRGC members. "Mossad agents also phoned commanders by name, warning them to side with the people or share Khamenei’s fate," the report said.