Iraq and Kurdish authorities have reached a deal to resume crude exports via Turkey’s Ceyhan port, easing concerns over Middle East supply disruptions and pushing oil prices lower on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani said flows through Ceyhan were expected to restart soon, with initial exports of at least 100,000 barrels per day, although the ongoing Iran conflict continues to support prices by constraining regional supply.

Brent crude, which rose more than 3% in the previous session and held above $100 a barrel for four consecutive sessions, fell 67 cents to $102.75, while US West Texas Intermediate dropped $1.18 to $95.03.