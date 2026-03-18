Israel’s military said on Wednesday that it completed a wave of strikes on Iran’s command centers, missile sites and other governmental infrastructure in Tehran a day earlier.

The targets included the headquarters of the IRGC security unit, responsible for suppressing protests in Iran, a maintenance center linked to Iran’s internal security forces, and a command center belonging to Iran’s ballistic missile array, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The IDF also said several air defense systems were struck to expand Israeli air superiority over Iranian airspace.