Israel says missiles were launched from Iran toward its territory
Israel’s military said on Wednesday that it had identified missiles launched from Iran toward Israeli territory and that air defense systems were working to intercept them.
Israel’s military said on Wednesday that it had identified missiles launched from Iran toward Israeli territory and that air defense systems were working to intercept them.
Israel’s military said on Wednesday that it completed a wave of strikes on Iran’s command centers, missile sites and other governmental infrastructure in Tehran a day earlier.
The targets included the headquarters of the IRGC security unit, responsible for suppressing protests in Iran, a maintenance center linked to Iran’s internal security forces, and a command center belonging to Iran’s ballistic missile array, according to the Israel Defense Forces.
The IDF also said several air defense systems were struck to expand Israeli air superiority over Iranian airspace.
Iran executed a man accused of spying for Israel, Mizan, a news agency affiliated with Iran’s judiciary, reported on Wednesday.
The man, identified as Kourosh Keyvani, was accused of providing images and information about sensitive locations in Iran to Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency.
Authorities said the execution was carried out after legal procedures were completed and the sentence received final approval from the country’s Supreme Court.
Iraq and Kurdish authorities have reached a deal to resume crude exports via Turkey’s Ceyhan port, easing concerns over Middle East supply disruptions and pushing oil prices lower on Wednesday, Reuters reported.
Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani said flows through Ceyhan were expected to restart soon, with initial exports of at least 100,000 barrels per day, although the ongoing Iran conflict continues to support prices by constraining regional supply.
Brent crude, which rose more than 3% in the previous session and held above $100 a barrel for four consecutive sessions, fell 67 cents to $102.75, while US West Texas Intermediate dropped $1.18 to $95.03.
Israel has dropped 10,000 munitions on thousands of targets, including more than 2,200 sites linked to the IRGC, Basij and internal security forces, according to detailed target lists and battle-damage reports seen by The Wall Street Journal.
The campaign, which began after the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, systematically chased security personnel from headquarters to sports stadiums and hideouts under bridges to disrupt regime control and show Iranians the enforcers are vulnerable.
Israel believes thousands have been killed or wounded. One of the deadliest strikes hit Azadi Stadium in Tehran, killing hundreds of Basij and IRGC members. "Mossad agents also phoned commanders by name, warning them to side with the people or share Khamenei’s fate," the report said.
A drone strike hit the US embassy in Baghdad early Wednesday, with an explosion reported in the area, according to security sources. The attack comes a day after multiple rocket and drone strikes targeted the embassy and a nearby US diplomatic facility.
Security sources said at least three explosive drones targeted a US diplomatic site near Baghdad International Airport, triggering C-RAM air defense systems.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.