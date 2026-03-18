Iran says executed man accused of spying for Israel
Iran executed a man accused of spying for Israel, Mizan, a news agency affiliated with Iran’s judiciary, reported on Wednesday.
The man, identified as Kourosh Keyvani, was accused of providing images and information about sensitive locations in Iran to Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency.
Authorities said the execution was carried out after legal procedures were completed and the sentence received final approval from the country’s Supreme Court.