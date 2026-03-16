Many Arab states surrounding the Persian Gulf are urging the United States to carry on hitting Iran, fearing that Tehran will come out of war still capable of threatening the region’s oil lifeline, Reuters reported citing three regional sources.

Those sources and five Western and Arab diplomats said Washington has been pressing those governments to join the US-Israeli campaign Iran.

As the conflict entered its third week, Reuters reported the prevailing mood among regional leaders was clear: President Trump should comprehensively degrade Iran’s military capacity.

The alternative for Iran's Arab neighbours, one source was quoted as saying, would be living under constant threat.